Alvarado picked up the save in Friday's 3-1 victory over the Astros. He didn't allow a baserunner while striking out two over one inning.

Alvarado has been lights out this season. He struck out two more hitters in the ninth to bring his season total to 24 in just 12.1 innings. The flame throwing lefty leads the Phillies with five saves, all of which have come since April 19.