Alvarado (1-0) tossed a scoreless inning and struck out two in Sunday's win against the Braves.

Alvarado tossed an eventful inning in his previous appearance -- allowing three baserunners and fanning three of the six batters he faced -- but looked far more dominant this time around, tossing eight of his 10 pitches for strikes and making quick work of the eighth inning. He's not expected to look this dominant on a regular basis, but this was an encouraging outing for the talented -- yet inconsistent -- lefty.