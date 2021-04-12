Alvarado (2-0) pitched a clean eighth inning while also walking a batter as he was awarded his second win of the season in a 7-6 victory over the Braves on Sunday.

Alvarado led off the eighth by walking Travis D'Arnaud but was able to retire the next three hitters and get out of the inning without much sweat. He earned his second win of the year after the Phillies were able to tack on the go-ahead run in the ninth, but it was the first outing of the season that the 25-year-old flame thrower failed to record a strikeout. Alvarado has allowed one run in 4.2 innings and boasts a 9:1 K:BB as he continues to assert himself as one of the game's most dominant relievers.