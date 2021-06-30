Alvarado earned a four-out save Tuesday against the Marlins. He allowed two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one.

Alvarado came into the eighth inning with two outs and a 4-0 lead and immediately issued a free pass. He then allowed an inherited runner to score on a wild pitch. The ninth inning didn't start off much better for the left-hander, who surrendered a leadoff single to Jesus Aguilar followed by a two-run homer to Adam Duvall. Despite recently being named the new closer by Joe Girardi, Alvarado has a lot more to prove if he's going to hold onto the role.