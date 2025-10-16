Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Thursday he would be "surprised" if Alvarado (forearm) is not back next season, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies have a $9.5 million club option on Alvarado for 2026, and while Dombrowski did not confirm the option would be exercised, it seems that is the most likely scenario. Alvarado served an 80-game PED suspension and also missed time late in the year with a forearm injury, resulting in him appearing in only 28 games. The lefty remained effective when on the bump, posting a 3.81 ERA and 32:7 K:BB over 26 innings. It's not clear whether the forearm issue will affect Alvarado's offseason throwing, but Dombrowski did not mention any health concerns with the reliever moving forward.