Alvarado has been suspended 80 games by the Office of the Commissioner due to a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Alvarado has been a central part of Philadelphia's bullpen this season, posting a 2.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB over 20 innings while successfully converting all seven of his save chances. His suspension will now take him out of action until mid-August, and Alvarado won't be eligible to pitch in the postseason if the Phillies make the playoffs. Jordan Romano had already started getting more frequent save chances of late, and he'll likely receive even more ninth-inning opportunities with Alvarado out for the foreseeable future.