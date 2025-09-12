The Phillies will place Alvarado on the 15-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the Royals due to an undisclosed injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear what injury he's dealing with, but Alvarado last pitched Wednesday against the Mets, giving up a solo home run in one inning of work. He will be eligible for activation for the final series of the regular season, but it's possible Alvarado's season is over, particularly since he's ineligible for the postseason roster after his PED suspension.