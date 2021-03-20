Alvarado has pitched himself into the closer mix for the Phillies this spring, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Alvarado was understandably cheap for the Phillies to acquire this winter following a pair of seasons in which he struggled to a 5.08 ERA while battling injuries. Conditioning had become a significant problem for the lefty, but he's dropped nearly 50 pounds and now looks as electric as ever. He struck out the side Saturday against the Blue Jays, throwing nine of his 16 pitches 99 mph or faster. He has 15 saves on his resume already and seemingly has a legitimate chance to beat out Hector Neris and Archie Bradley for the role this season, though it's still too early to call him the favorite.