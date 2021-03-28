Alvarado will be the only left-hander in the Phillies' Opening Day bullpen after JoJo Romero was optioned Sunday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Alvarado pitched himself into the closer mix alongside Hector Neris and Archie Bradley this spring, showing significantly improved conditioning and triple-digit heat. As the lone lefty in that trio, Alvarado would figure to earn save chances when opposing left-handers are due up in the ninth inning should the Phillies adopt a committee approach, but manager Joe Girardi has expressed a preference for a traditional closer. It may be tough for Girardi to give Alvarado the role, as that would leave him without any southpaws to deploy prior to the ninth inning.