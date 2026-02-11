Alvarado (forearm) was seen throwing a bullpen session Wednesday during the Phillies' first workout of spring training, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Alvarado's ability to complete a side session would seem to suggest that he's made a full recovery from the left forearm strain that landed him on the injured list Sept. 12. Prior to sustaining that injury, Alvarado had missed considerable time in 2025 while serving an 80-game suspension after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs, but the veteran southpaw was one of manager Rob Thomson's more trusted bullpen arms when available, logging 3.81 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 32:7 K:BB in 26 innings. After having his $9 million club option for 2026 picked up over the winter, Alvarado should slot in as one of the top setup men in front of closer Jhoan Duran during the upcoming season.