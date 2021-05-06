Alvarado walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning during Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Brewers.

Hector Neris tossed 40 pitches the night before, opening the door for Alvarado to get another save chance, and the lefty got the job done. He wasn't exactly sharp, throwing only nine of 17 pitches for strikes, but as per usual Alvarado was overpowering when he was around the zone, topping out at 99.8 mph. He sports a 4.00 ERA and 15:6 K:BB through nine innings, racking up two wins and two holds through 11 appearances in addition to his saves.