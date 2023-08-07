Alvarado (elbow) is expected to begin a rehab assignment Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Alvarado has made good progress since landing on the injured list in early July with an elbow issue, and he is nearly ready for the final step in his recovery.
