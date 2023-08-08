Alvarado (elbow/hand) will throw another bullpen session Thursday rather than beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Alvarado has been dealing with cramping in both of his hands, so the Phillies will delay his rehab stint a couple of days to make sure that it doesn't become a lingering issue. He is recovered from the bout of elbow inflammation that initially sent him to the injured list in early July, and this shouldn't be too much of a setback.