Alvarado picked up the save in Monday's 3-1 win over Milwaukee, striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning. He did not allow a baserunner.

Alvarado picked up his tenth save of the season Monday, his first since May 21. The southpaw blew his first save of the season May 24 in Coors Field, but has otherwise pitched well since his last save, recording a 1.50 ERA with six strikeouts and two holds over six innings of work.