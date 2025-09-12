Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Officially placed on IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies placed Alvarado on the 15-day injured list with a left forearm strain Friday.
The move is retroactive to Sept. 11. Taking Alvarado's place on the 26-man roster is Walker Buehler, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move. Alvarado owns a 3.81 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 32:7 K:BB across 26 innings out of the Philly bullpen this season.
More News
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Heading to injured list•
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Back from suspension•
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Starting rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Handed 80-game suspension•
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Picks up seventh save•
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Collects save No. 6•