The Phillies placed Alvarado on the 15-day injured list with a left forearm strain Friday.

The move is retroactive to Sept. 11. Taking Alvarado's place on the 26-man roster is Walker Buehler, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move. Alvarado owns a 3.81 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 32:7 K:BB across 26 innings out of the Philly bullpen this season.