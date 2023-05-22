Alvarado (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday if Monday's flat-ground session goes well, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
He'll need an addition bullpen session after that before progressing to facing hitters and eventually going out on a rehab assignment. It's not clear at this point how many rehab appearances Alvarado might require. He's trending in the right direction, but the fireballing reliever still has a ways to go.
