Alvarado (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday if Monday's flat-ground session goes well, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

He'll need an addition bullpen session after that before progressing to facing hitters and eventually going out on a rehab assignment. It's not clear at this point how many rehab appearances Alvarado might require. He's trending in the right direction, but the fireballing reliever still has a ways to go.