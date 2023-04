Alvarado picked up the save in Friday's 3-1 win over the Astros. He struck out two over a perfect inning.

Alvarado has been one of the best closers in the league to start off the year. The southpaw has allowed just one earned run over 12.1 innings pitched, and his five saves are tied for fifth in MLB. Additionally, the former Ray currently sports a stellar 0.49 WHIP.