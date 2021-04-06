Alvarado collected his first save of the season Monday, giving up a run on three hits while striking out two in the ninth inning of a 5-3 win over the Mets.

With Hector Neris having pitched three times in the last four days, it was Alvarado's turn to protect a late lead. The lefty made things interesting by giving up three straight two-out singles before Pete Alonso came within about five feet of an opposite-field homer, but it still went into the books as Alvarado's first save with his new club. It's noteworthy that he got the call over Archie Bradley in a save situation, a decision which may have been prompted by lefty Brandon Nimmo leading off the ninth for the Mets, but Neris remains the primary closing option for the Phillies.