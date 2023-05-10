Alvarado was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with left elbow inflammation.
Alvarado was unavailable to pitch Tuesday versus the Blue Jays due to left wrist tightness and that uncomfortability has now reportedly moved into his elbow. Considering the injury is on his pitching arm, it's hard to predict the left-hander's availability moving forward. The move to the IL was made retroactive to Monday (May 8), so if he's able to avoid a prolonged absence, Alvarado would be eligible to return May 23. Craig Kimbrel could handle the lion's share of the ninth inning opportunities while Alvarado is out.
