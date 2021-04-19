Alvarado was placed on the injured list Monday for an unspecified reason, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies placed two coaches in the league's health and safety protocols, and Alvarado was one of three Phillies to land on the injured list. The fact that the team didn't provide a reason for Alvarado's placement on the IL suggests that he could be on the COVID-19 injured list. If that's the case, Alvarado will be eligible to return once he clears the league's health and safety protocols as long as he doesn't test positive for the virus. Alvarado has posted a 1.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB in 5.2 innings this year.