Alvarado (elbow) played catch from 60 feet Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
Alvarado went on the injured list on July 9 with left elbow inflammation but has felt better since being given a cortisone shot. The reliever missed a month earlier this season with the same injury, but it's unclear at this point whether a similar timetable is expected.
