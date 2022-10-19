Alvarado earned the save against the Padres on Tuesday, allowing zero hits and one walk in a scoreless inning during the 2-0 victory.

After getting the first out of the ninth, Alvarado found himself in trouble following a walk and an error, but he managed to shut down Manny Machado and Josh Bell to win Game 1 for the Phillies. The 27-year-old amassed only two saves in the regular season while being used mainly as a middle-relief pitcher, but he was called on in the ninth Tuesday night and got the job done. The closer role has been a revolving door for the Phillies in recent games, so look to see if Alvarado continues as a closer in the NLCS or if he reverts back to a middle-relief role.