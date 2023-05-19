Alvarado (elbow) played catch on flat ground Friday, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Alvarado is just throwing from a distance of 75 feet for now and will continue that for a couple of days before then ramping up toward a return to mound work. The lefty reliever has been sidelined since May 10 due to elbow inflammation. He is tracking toward being ready for activation around the end of the month.
