Alvarado returned from the COVID-19 injured list Monday.
Alvarado spent a week away from the team, though it's unclear if he tested positive for the virus himself. He should be a key piece for the Phillies upon his return, as he owns a 1.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB through 5.2 innings this season.
