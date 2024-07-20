Alvarado (1-4) took the loss after blowing a save Friday against Pittsburgh, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk in just one-third of an inning. He struck out one.

Called upon to protect a 7-5 lead in the ninth, Alvarado allowed the first two batters to reach safely before ultimately allowing a walk-off single to Nick Gonzales. It's the third blown save this year for Alvarado, who's now given up seven runs in his last five appearances (4.1 innings). The left-hander's ERA is up to 4.35 on the season with a 1.25 WHIP and 41:17 K:BB across 39.1 innings.