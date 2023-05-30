Alvarado (elbow) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Alvarado could be cleared to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment if Wednesday's workout goes smoothly. The hard-throwing left-hander was sporting a 0.63 ERA with 24 strikeouts and zero walks through 14.1 innings this year for the Phillies when he landed on the injured list May 10 due to elbow inflammation. He had also earned five saves and could eventually challenge Craig Kimbrel for a chunk of the team's ninth-inning opportunities.
