Alvarado (elbow) played catch on flat ground but did not throw a bullpen session Saturday as scheduled, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Manager Rob Thomson said Alvarado was hitting 98 mph in a bullpen session earlier this week and probably pushed himself too hard. However, despite the delay to Alvarado's return to mound work, the skipper insists this isn't a setback. With that, it sounds like the lefty still has a chance to advance to live batting practice next week.