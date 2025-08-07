Alverado (suspension) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh on Thursday night.

Alvarado was suspended May 18 for 80-games because he tested positive for exogenous testosterone, a performance-enhancing substance. The reliever is eligible to return Aug. 19 and should get a few appearances with Triple-A Lehigh before then. However, the southpaw will not reclaim the closer role for the Phillies, who acquired Jhoan Duran before the trade deadline.