Alvarado (shoulder) made his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, tossing a no-hit inning while striking out one and walking one.

Alvarado was placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 11 with left shoulder inflammation, but he appears to be on the cusp of a return. He may need only one or two more tune-up appearances at Triple-A before rejoining the Philadelphia bullpen.