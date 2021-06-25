Manager Joe Girardi said Friday that Alvarado has overtaken Hector Neris as Philadelphia's top option for saves, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Alvarado has two saves this season with his last one coming May 5, but he'll receive an opportunity as the Phillies' closer since Neris was unable to convert three of his past four save chances. Alvarado has also recorded nine holds while posting a 2.70 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 36:23 K:BB across 26.2 innings. The left-hander's 19.7 percent walk rate, which would be a career-worst mark, will be his largest hurdle for securing the closer's gig long term.