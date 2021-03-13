Alvarado has looked good to start camp, retiring all nine batter's he's faced thus far while striking out three.

The Phillies acquired Alvarado fairly cheaply from the Rays back in December, as he's posted a 5.08 ERA over the last two seasons while battling injuries. He's been in vintage form so far this spring, however, with his fastball touching triple digits and his conditioning looking much improved. His recent struggles mean he probably begins the year behind Archie Bradley and Hector Neris on the closer depth chart, but he could certainly add to his 15 career saves if he carries his spring success into the regular season. If the Phillies adopt a committee approach at any point this year, he should have a strong chance of picking up saves when opposing lefties are due up in the ninth inning, as both Bradley and Neris throw right-handed.