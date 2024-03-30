Alvarado (0-1) took the loss Friday as the Phillies were downed 9-3 by Atlanta, coughing up five runs on three hits and two walks over 0.2 innings. He struck out one.

Entering a 2-2 tie in the top of the eighth inning, Alvarado struggled with his control and tossed only 15 of 30 pitches for strikes. The left-hander left the mound with the bases loaded having allowed two runs, and Connor Brogdon let all three inherited runners cross the plate. Alvarado is still the top option for saves in what is likely to be a fluid Phillies bullpen, but a bad start to the season could let Jeff Hoffman pass him in the ninth-inning pecking order, and Orion Kerkering (forearm) could also be a factor once he's healthy.