Alvarado (1-2) took the loss during Thursday's 11-inning 6-5 loss to the Mets, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and no walks across one inning. He struck out two.

Alvarado didn't take the mound until the 11th frame, when the score was knotted up at four, and ended up with the loss. He allowed a single to JD Martinez to open up the inning -- scoring designated runner Francisco Lindor -- before Harrison Bader doubled to put two runners aboard. Alvarado managed to retire the next three batters he faced; however, Martinez crossed home plate on a wild pitch to put the Mets up two. Through 18.2 innings, Alvarado owns a 3.86 ERA and is 8-for-8 in save chances.