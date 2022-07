Alvarado (3-2) took the loss in Saturday's 6-2 loss against the Cubs, allowing five runs (three earned) on two hits while striking out one and walking none over one-third of an inning.

Alvarado was called in to pitch in the 10th inning of a tied game, but took the loss after allowing four runs to cross the plate on a fielders choice, a single and a fielding error. His ERA ballooned from 4.39 to 5.33 after the contest, although he has a 3.86 ERA in July.