Alvarado allowed three baserunners (a walk, a single and a hit by pitch) but didn't allow a run in his inning of work Thursday against Atlanta, striking out three.

The outing gave Phillies fans the full Jose Alvarado experience in his first game with his new club. He struck out half the batters he faced and only allowed one out of six to make contact, but he also loaded the bases. A steady diet of both walks and strikeouts should be expected from the lefty this year, as he owns a career 28.1 percent strikeout rate and a 12.3 percent walk rate.