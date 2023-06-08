Alvarado (elbow) will be activated from the injured list Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Alvarado is again ready to be a high-leverage contributor out of the Phillies' bullpen following a four-week recovery from left elbow inflammation. He had become manager Rob Thomson's primary closer prior to the IL stint and should quickly work his way back toward the top of the saves mix. When healthy this year, Alvarado has delivered a terrific 0.63 ERA with 24 strikeouts and no walks in 14.1 innings.