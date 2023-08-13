Alvarado (elbow/hand) is expected to pitch Tuesday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

He faced live hitters Friday and is ready to get back into game action. Alvarado recently dealt with cramping in both hands in addition to the elbow inflammation that initially landed him on the shelf. Craig Kimbrel has three saves and two blown saves in his last 10 appearances, but he has generally been pretty excellent this season, so Alvarado may not get many save opportunities once he is activated.