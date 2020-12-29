Alvarado was traded from the Rays to the Phillies on Tuesday as part of a three-team deal which also includes the Dodgers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 25-year-old lefty joins a team desperately in need of bullpen help, and the good version of Alvarado can certainly provide that, as his 2.39 ERA back in 2018 suggests. Over the last two injury-filled seasons, however, he's struggled to a 5.08 ERA in just 39 total frames, with a poor 17.3 percent walk rate offsetting a 27.2 percent strikeout rate. A full bounceback could see Alvarado picking up saves at some point for his new team, with only the inconsistent Hector Neris standing as a real obstacle, but there's every chance his injuries and control problems continue, making him at best a low-leverage option.