Alvarado was unavailable to pitch Tuesday against Toronto because of tightness in his left wrist, Zolecki reports.
Alvarado mentioned that he's "unconcerned" about the injury, and he hopes to pitch during Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays if needed. The left-hander should be considered day-to-day, and even if he doesn't pitch Wednesday this doesn't appear to be a long-term issue.
