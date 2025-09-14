Alvarado (forearm), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, won't pitch again in 2025, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Manager Rob Thomson confirmed prior to Friday's game against the Royals that Alvarado won't have enough time to recover from his strained left forearm before the regular season concludes. The 30-year-old left-hander is also ineligible for the playoffs due to his PED suspension, which cost him 80 games earlier this year as well. Alvarado had once worked his way into Philadelphia's closing mix due to the struggles of Jordan Romano (finger), but the former reverted back to a setup role upon his return in August due to the addition of Jhoan Duran. Alvarado will close the campaign with a 3.81 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 32:7 K:BB and five holds while converting seven of his eight save chances, and he has a club option for 2026.