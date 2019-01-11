Alvarez agreed to a one-year, $1.93 million contract Friday that allowed him to avoid arbitration, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez was traded from the Angels to the Phillies in early December, and he's expected to open the 2019 season in his new team's bullpen. His solid 2.71 ERA with 59 strikeouts over 63.0 frames a year ago were the best numbers he's posted during his young career, and he could see plenty of mid-to-high-leverage opportunities if he keeps it up.