Alvarez was carted off the field Thursday after getting hit by a line drive in the groin, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Alvarez recorded the out at first base before being helped off the field. Specifics regarding the injury should emerge once he's further evaluated in the coming days.
