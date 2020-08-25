Alvarez (testicular contusion) could be done for the season, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
He will not be able to throw for two weeks and will then need an additional two weeks to build back up before returning, so he will be up against it with just over four weeks remaining in the regular season.
