Alvarez was traded from the Angels to the Phillies on Thursday in exchange for Luis Garcia, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez was one of his team's top relievers in 2018, ending the year with a 2.71 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with a 59:22 K:BB over 63 innings. The Phillies figure to deploy the 29-year-old lefty in plenty of high-leverage spots when the 2019 campaign rolls around.