Alvarez (3-2) earned the win Friday against the Giants after allowing two hits and recording the final out of the sixth inning.

Alvarez came into the sixth inning to replace starter Drew Smyly with one on and two outs. He gave up a single to Scooter Gennett, then an RBI single to Donovan Solano, allowing Smyly's runner to score. Alvarez then got Austin Slater to line out and end the inning, and Bryce Harper followed up with a three-run home run in the seventh to hand Alvarez and the Phillies the win. The 30-year-old owns a 2.93 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 46 games this season.