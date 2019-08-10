Phillies' Jose Alvarez: Earns win in relief
Alvarez (3-2) earned the win Friday against the Giants after allowing two hits and recording the final out of the sixth inning.
Alvarez came into the sixth inning to replace starter Drew Smyly with one on and two outs. He gave up a single to Scooter Gennett, then an RBI single to Donovan Solano, allowing Smyly's runner to score. Alvarez then got Austin Slater to line out and end the inning, and Bryce Harper followed up with a three-run home run in the seventh to hand Alvarez and the Phillies the win. The 30-year-old owns a 2.93 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 46 games this season.
More News
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarez: Two scoreless innings as opener•
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarez: Will serve as opener•
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarez: Throws two scoreless frames•
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarez: Slams door in series finale•
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarez: Loses game in 10th inning•
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarez: Avoids arbitration•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Week 21 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...