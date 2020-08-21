Alvarez was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a testicular contusion, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The 31-year-old was hit square in the groin by a 105-mph comebacker during Thursday's game against the Blue Jay, and he'll need at least 10 days on the shelf to recover. JoJo Romero was added to the active roster in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarez: Likely unavailable for short period•
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarez: Carted off Thursday•
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarez: Spotless spring numbers•
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarez: Reaches deal with Phillies•
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarez: Earns win in relief•
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarez: Two scoreless innings as opener•