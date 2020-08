Manager Joe Girardi said Thursday that he thinks Alvarez (groin) will travel with the team to Atlanta, but will likely be unavailable for the next couple of games, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez exited Thursday's contest against Toronto after being hit on the groin by a 105-mph comebacker. Girardi noted that tests on the southpaw came back fine, although it sounds like he will be unavailable for at least Friday's series opener against the Braves.