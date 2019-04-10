Alvarez (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Nationals, allowing four runs on six hits (including one homer) while striking out two in 1.1 innings.

The lefty was able to retire Adam Eaton to close out the ninth inning and send the game to extras, but he couldn't get the job done in the 10th frame. He allowed five straight hits to start that inning, with a Juan Soto three-run homer doing most of the damage. Alvarez has now allowed multiple runs in two of his first four appearances this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

    Waivers, Winners and Losers

    Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...

  • mike-clevinger.jpg

    H2H Trade Chart

    Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...

  • hyun-jin-ryu.jpg

    Top-30 IL stashes

    Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...