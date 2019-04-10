Alvarez (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Nationals, allowing four runs on six hits (including one homer) while striking out two in 1.1 innings.

The lefty was able to retire Adam Eaton to close out the ninth inning and send the game to extras, but he couldn't get the job done in the tenth frame. He allowed five straight hits to start that inning, with a Juan Soto three-run homer doing most of the damage. Alvarez has now allowed multiple runs in two of his first four appearances this season.