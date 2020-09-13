The Phillies transferred Alvarez (groin) from the 10-day injured list to the 45-day IL on Sunday.

The transaction officially spells an end to Alvarez's season. The lefty reliever hadn't pitched for the Phillies since Aug. 20 due to the testicular contusion, and he'll wrap up his 2020 campaign with a 1.42 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over 6.1 innings in his eight appearances. The Phillies selected catcher Rafael Marchan from their alternate training site to replace Alvarez on the 40-man roster.